Aizawl: Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said Bimal Kanti Chakma, a Havildar in the 2nd battalion of Mizoram Armed Police (MAP) accused of killing his colleagues, has been penalised under Section 91 (1) (d) of Mizoram Police Act, 2011 (Act No. 3 of 2012) and rule 1040 (1) (c) of Mizoram Police Manual 2005 read with Article 311 (2) (b) of the constitution.

Chakma was dismissed from service with immediate effect for killing his fellow personnel with his service rifle under the influence of alcohol.

“Chakma has committed a heinous crime, which is unbecoming of a disciplined and professional uniformed force, to render him totally unfit to remain as a member of this uniformed disciplined force any longer and thereby forfeits all his right to continue as the member of Mizoram Police department,” Neihlaia told a news conference here.

He said Chakma shot dead two of his colleagues in the Buarchep area in the Kolasib district on the Mizoram-Assam border, where the border skirmishes with the neighbouring state took place in 2021.

The victims have been identified as J. Lalrohlua (51) and Indra Kumar Rai (53), havildars in the same battalion, he said.

While Lalrohlua, who was shot in his head died on the spot, Rai, shot on the left side of his chest, succumbed to his injuries on the way to Vairengte hospital, about 10 km from where the shooting took place, he said.

“The incident, which was very rare in the state, has greatly shocked the police department,” Neihlaia said.

The two victims and the accused were on duty at their barrack, located about 400 metres from the main Border Outpost when the incident occurred at 6:15 pm on Sunday, he said.

Chakma told police that his colleagues used to report him for being drunk and before the heinous incident, he questioned the two victims as to why they used to report about him to the post commander, the senior police officer said.

Eventually, Chakma acted spontaneously and shot at his colleagues with his service rifles (AK-47), he said.

A criminal case under Section 302 of the IPC was registered against Chakma, who was remanded to judicial custody at 1:30 am on Monday, he said.

According to Neihlaia, the state police would give an ex-gratia of Rs 1 lakh each to the victims’ next of kin from the police welfare fund.

Both chief minister Zoramthanga and home minister Lalchamliana have also consented to the proposal to provide compassionate appointments to one each dependent of the two victims under the state police department, he said.

