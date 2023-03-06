Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles and Custom officials seized 103 bags of smuggled areca nuts worth Rs. 57.68 lakh in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Sunday, Assam Rifles sources said.

The operation was carried out at Hmunhmeltha area based on specific information, the sources said.

The consignment worth Rs. 57.68 lakh was handed over to Custom department for further legal proceedings, it said.

