Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles and Custom officials seized 103 bags of smuggled areca nuts worth Rs. 57.68 lakh in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Sunday, Assam Rifles sources said.
The operation was carried out at Hmunhmeltha area based on specific information, the sources said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The consignment worth Rs. 57.68 lakh was handed over to Custom department for further legal proceedings, it said.
Also Read | Mizoram man killed by unidentified person in Aizwal
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Arunachal: Indian Army celebrates Losar festival in Tawang
- 3 children killed in Siliguri as truck overturns while loading sand
- Assam: Transmission lines threaten endangered Golden Langur habitat
- India trying to minimise dependence on foreign countries in health sector: PM Modi
- Manipur: CM Biren inaugurates floodlights at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground
- Tripura BJP MLAs to meet on Monday to elect CM