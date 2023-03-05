Mizoram man killed by unidentified person in Aizwal

Aizawl: In a bizarre incident, a 33-year-old man was hacked to death by an unidentified man in the western part of Aizawl on Sunday, police said.
The incident occurred in the morning around 10 when the victim was alone at his rented house at Ainawn (formerly Govt. Complex) locality, police said.
The victim suffered multiple cut wounds on his chest and back, they said.
Family sources said that the victim Ginthansiama, who hailed from North Hlimen village in Kolasib district near Assam border, was alone at home at the time of the incident as his wife and children had gone to their parental home at Saipum village in the same district.
“Soon after the incident, the victim was rushed to nearby Ebenerzar Medical Centre in Aizawl, where he succumbed to his injuries,” the victim’s sister, who refused to be named, said.
Meanwhile, police are on a manhunt to nab the culprit.
The victim’s body will be sent to his native village after postmortem, police said. He is survived by his wife and two kids.
