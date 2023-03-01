Aizawl: Nearly 80 delegates from different parts of the country and 17 foreign countries arrived in Aizawl on Wednesday to take part in the business or B20 meeting of the G20 summit, official sources said.

The inaugural function of the B20 meeting will be held at Mizoram University on the western outskirts of Aizawl at 11:30 am on Thursday.

The official sources said that 62 delegates arrived in Aizawl in chartered flights.

Apart from them, G20 officials, 16 delegates from different parts of the country and 90 others from other parts of the state have also arrived in the state capital to take part in the event, it said.

The delegates and officials were accorded a warm welcome with a display of Mizo traditional dances by alumni of the Institute of Music and Fine Arts of the state Art and Culture department upon their arrival at the lone Lengpui airport, the sources said.

This is the second of the four B20 sessions being organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in the Northeast as part of India’s G20 presidency.

The event will be graced by Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash and Minister of State for External Affairs Dr R K Ranjan Singh.

The programme will focus on opportunities for multilateral business partnerships in urban planning, infrastructure, bamboo, startups, skill development, handloom and handicraft, nursing and paramedics.

The event will witness Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Government (B2G) meetings, which will give the opportunity to foreign business delegates to interact with local industries and government for potential investment, collaboration and tie-ups.

The United States, China, France, Germany, Japan, Russia, South Africa, Argentina and Canada are among the 17 participating foreign countries.

The delegates are believed to take part at Chapchar Kut, Mizoram’s biggest and most important festival to be held in Aizawl on Friday, according to officials.

The first B20 meeting in the Northeast was held in Manipur’s Imphal during 17-19 February.

The next two meetings will be hosted by Sikkim from 16-19 March and by Nagaland during 4-6 April, according to CII.

