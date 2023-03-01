Aizawl: The Centre and Japanese government have inked a loan agreement for the construction of a Super-Speciality Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Mizoram, health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana said on Tuesday.

The minister told the assembly that the loan deal was signed at the office of the Ministry of Finance in New Delhi on Monday and officials from Mizoram were also present on the occasion.

He said that the Rs. 700 crore project would be constructed at Zemabawk on the northeastern outskirts of Aizawl.

The agreement was signed by Rajat Kumar Mishra, additional secretary, department of economic affairs, Ministry of Finance on behalf of the Centre and JICA chief representative Saito Mitsunori on behalf of the Japanese government, the health minister said while replying to a question from ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) member Lawmawma Tochhawng.

According to Lalthangliana, 80 per cent (Rs 560 crore) of the project cost would be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), while 20 per cent (Rs.140 crore) would be met by the state government.

The loan repayment period is 40 years, he said.

The health minister also said that the proposed project called Mizoram State Super-Speciality Cancer Hospital and Research Centre is scheduled to be completed within six years.

The project, when completed, is believed to be one of the best cancer hospitals and research centres in the country, he said. While expressing happiness over the deal, Lalthangliana said that the proposed project is the largest single project undertaken by the state health department till date.

