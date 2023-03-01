Imphal: A mega ex-servicemen rally will be held at Koirengei in Imphal East on March 6, 2023.

The rally is being conducted after a gap of two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organized by the Red Shield Division of the Indian Army under the aegis of Spear Corps, the mega ex-servicemen rally aims to honour and recognize the sacrifices of Indian Army veterans, Veer Naris, and widows of service personnel from Manipur, according to an official statement.

The rally also aims to address all issues concerning the large number of ex-servicemen in the state of Manipur.

The statement further mentioned that to facilitate the on-the-spot resolution of grievances of ex-servicemen, relevant functionaries from PCDA/ Records offices will be present. Representatives and on-site outlets of CSD, ECHS Polyclinic, SBI, Axis & HDFC banks, SPARSH, Skill Development & Social Welfare Department, RSB & ZSB, Army Postal Service, and Army Recruiting Office will be incorporated on the rally day.

As part of the mega event, a special medical camp with specialists from various disciplines is also planned. Welfare and ex-servicemen community interaction-based activities, including a cultural event and community lunch, will be held, according to the statement.

A large number of ex-servicemen from across the state are expected to attend the event and interact with military and civilian dignitaries from the state.

