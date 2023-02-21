Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga said that Mizoram needs to prepare itself to be a blessing for others as the northeastern state turned 36 years of statehood on Monday.

Addressing an official function marking the celebration of statehood day in Aizawl, the chief minister said that Mizoram, which was once a troubled region, has now become the most peaceful state in the country.

“The fact that we are living under peace and harmony after going through prolonged troubled years (insurgency) and overcoming various hardships is destined by the Creator (God) with a purpose,” the former rebel leader-turned-politician said.

He claimed that the almighty has prepared Mizoram to be a blessing for others. “On this very day (statehood day), Mizoram must prepare itself to be a blessing for others. The responsibility of inventing such a blessing is shouldered not upon others but on us,” Zoramthanga said.

The chief minister said that Mizoram has been enriched with manifold blessings, which are yet to be discovered. “A vast forest land that is quite sufficient to meet the economic needs of the people, good climate and sufficient rainfall, high literacy, one language and the following of almost one religious belief by the residents are among such blessings,” he said.

Mizoram turned 36 years on Monday after the signing of a historic Mizoram peace accord between the Centre and Mizo National Front (MNF), the erstwhile underground headed by late Laldenga, in June 1986.

Mizoram’s first statehood day was inaugurated by then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on February 20, 1987, as a result of the 1986 peace accord, which ended 20 years-long insurgency in the northeastern state.

Subsequently, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on August 14, 1987 after the President gave his assent to a bill to make Mizoram (then union territory) a full-fledged state.

Official functions were held in different parts of the state to celebrate the statehood day. Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other top leaders extended greetings on the occasion of statehood day of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

“Greetings to the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram on Statehood day. These states represent India’s rich culture and diversity. I was deeply touched by the warm reception in Mizoram during my recent visit. I look forward to statehood day celebrations in Itanagar today (Monday),” the President tweeted.

“Best wishes to the people of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. Mizoram is known for its natural beauty, hardworking people and the outstanding Mizo culture. May the aspirations of the people of Mizoram continue being fulfilled in the coming times,” Modi also said in a tweet.

