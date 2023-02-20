Mizoram needs e-connectivity for development: Union minister
Union minister Devusinh Chauhan reviews the progress of various projects of posts and telecommunications in Mizoram

Aizawl: Union minister Devusinh Chauhan said that e-connectivity needed to be improved in Mizoram to usher in development in various fields.

The Union minister of state for communication, who was on a two-day visit to the northeastern state, said development works are easily expedited in places that have good communication and e-connectivity.

Chauhan, while addressing a review meeting with state officials, said e-connectivity or internet connectivity can be more vital and effective in a hilly and landlocked state like Mizoram where the terrain poses a big challenge to construct good roads.

He assured the officials that he would take initiative towards improving the scenario.

