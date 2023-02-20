Heroin worth around Rs 20 lakh seized, one arrested in Mizoram
Aizawl: Heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh was seized and one person was arrested along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle, it said.

Heroin concealed in small pouches was found and the driver was arrested, it said.

