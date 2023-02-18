Aizawl: As many as 1,68,213 families belonging to Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) or “poorest of poor” and Priority Household (PHH) or Below Poverty Line categories have received free ration in Mizoram under the National Food Security Act (NFSA).

This was informed by State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister K. Lalrinliana in the assembly on Friday.

He said the beneficiaries have been provided rice free of cost since January and they will avail of the benefit for one year till 31 December as per the notification of the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

“Altogether, 1,68,213 families comprising 25,511 AAY families and 1,42,702 PHH families are now getting rice free of cost,” Lalrinliana said while replying to questions from opposition BJP legislator B.D Chakma.

He said the state government spends 25 percent of the cost, which is Rs 0.45 per kilogram, as transportation and retailer margin in providing free rice to the beneficiaries.

The monthly expenditure incurred by the state government for transportation and retailer margin is over Rs 2.14 crore, the minister said.

According to Lalrinliana, altogether there were 2,82,381 ration card holders, including 1,14,734 APL (Non-NFSA) families in the state in 2022.

He said that the state now has a stock of over 1.7 lakh quintals of rice.

