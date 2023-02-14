Aizawl: Areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 crore were seized near India-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Monday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs officials carried out an operation in Melbuk area along the international border and found 780 bags of areca nuts dumped there, it said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The seized areca nuts were handed over to the Customs officials.
Also Read | Mizoram: CM presents Rs 14,209 cr annual budget for 2023-24
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Chencho goal gives RoundGlass Punjab crucial 1-0 win vs Aizawl
- Meghalaya Covid expense 8 times higher than Manipur: Cong
- How India’s mega port threatens survival of the largest turtles on Earth
- Meghalaya: Mawrie says BJP not against Valentine’s Day celebrations
- Garena’s Free Fire Max Redeem Codes for 14 February, 2023
- Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives