Aizawl: Areca nuts worth Rs 3.51 crore were seized near India-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Champhai district on Monday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Customs officials carried out an operation in Melbuk area along the international border and found 780 bags of areca nuts dumped there, it said.

The seized areca nuts were handed over to the Customs officials.

