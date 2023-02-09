Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said a total of 5,996 people have been given financial assistance of Rs 25,000 each for different projects, as part of the state government’s Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP).



Zoramthanga, who also holds the planning and programme implementation portfolio, said in the assembly that the beneficiaries would be given Rs 50,000 each in the first phase.

The second instalment is scheduled for the 2023-24 fiscal.

He said that the SEDP is being implemented by nine departments, which conducted training for the beneficiaries based on their trades.

Thousands more would receive assistance in the second phase, Zoramthanga said.

Under the policy, the state government will provide monetary assistance to the beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development and economic upliftment of families.

The Mizoram government had allocated Rs 700 crore for the implementation of SEDP in the 2022-2023 budget.

