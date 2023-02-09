Mizoram: H Biakzauva elected as deputy speaker

Aizawl: Ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator H Biakzauva was unanimously elected as state assembly deputy speaker during the ongoing budget session on Wednesday.

Assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said the Lawngtlai East constituency MLA was elected unopposed as no other contestant had filed nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The meeting of the MNF legislature party chaired by Chief Minister and party president Zoramthanga on January 30 approved H. Biakzauva’s candidature for the post of deputy speaker.

Election to the deputy speaker was necessitated by the resignation of Lalrinawma, who resigned as the deputy speaker and later sworn in as cabinet minister in December last year.

As decided by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC), Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the finance portfolio, would present the state annual budget for fiscal 2023-2024 on February 13.

The budget session, which began on February 7, will conclude on February 28.

Also read | Mizoram has highest forest cover: Guv Hari Babu Kambhampati

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









