Aizawl: Home minister Lalchamliana on Monday opened statewide ‘Fire Prevention Week’ in Aizawl.

The event is observed every year since 2000 to create awareness about the importance of fire prevention.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Speaking on the occasion, Lalchamliana, who also holds disaster management and rehabilitation portfolio, said that a vast forest land had been damaged in the state by man-made fires.

He urged the people to be as meticulous as possible to prevent fire because jhum or slash and burn cultivation is widely practiced in Mizoram, adding that unscrupulous activities of poachers could also cause forest fires.

He said that forest fire didn’t only damage forest lands but also led to drying up of water sources and caused damage to agricultural land and fire in villages.

Lalchamliana also called upon the people to protect their land (Mizoram).

Official functions to mark the inauguration of fire week prevention were also held across Mizoram on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Forest minister TJ Lalnuntluanga, who attended the function held at Vanapa hall in Aizawl, said that the Centre is making massive efforts to replace the practice of jhum cultivation with agroforestry or garden under Green India Mission.

He said that the programme has so far covered five divisions and efforts are on to cover the entire state.

He said that the state government in collaboration with JICA has launched a project to protect streams, plants, bamboo and trees near water or river areas.

The minister further said that Nagar Van is currently implemented in all district headquarters and notified towns to preserve forest areas.

According to fire department, 15 people were killed in the state due to fires in 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

The department said that 44 forest fire and 34 house fire incidents were reported causing a monetary damages to the tune of Rs. 23.69 crore during the same year.

Also Read | Meghalaya 2023: TMC popular as people want change, says Dr Mukul

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









