Aizawl: At least four persons were arrested for possessing heroin worth over Rs 10 lakh at separate locations in Aizawl on Sunday, an official of the state excise and narcotics department said on Monday.
Officials of the excise and narcotics department recovered 503 grams of heroin worth over Rs 9.75 lakh from the possession of three persons at Bawngkawn area on Sunday, he said.
In another seizure, excise officials and volunteers of the Young Mizo Association (YMA) also seized 11 grams of contraband during a joint operation at the Falkland area in Aiza the same day, he said.
A drug peddler was arrested for possessing the contraband band worth about Rs 25,000 in the local market, he said.
The four accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he said.
The excise department seized 3.5 kilograms of heroin in January.
