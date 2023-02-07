Aizawl: In a major breakthrough, a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID (special branch) of Mizoram police recovered arms and ammunition at Hmuifang in Aizawl district on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.
Four persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, it said.
The recovered arms and ammunition included two Chinese-made 22 AK automatic rifles, four .22 ammunition and two magazines, it said.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The four accused along with the recovered weapons were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings.
The Assam Rifles claimed that the recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives. It stated that the ongoing smuggling of weapons is a major cause of concern for Mizoram.
Also read | Strengthen ties among SCO nations to combat infectious diseases: India
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- India dispatches first consignment of earthquake relief material to Turkey
- Mizoram observes ‘Fire Prevention Week’
- India, France review cooperation in areas of nuclear energy, trade
- Tripura 2023: Assam CM, Manik Sarkar trade charges over CPIM-Cong tie up
- Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers arms and ammunition, 4 held
- Till: This poignant tale of a mother’s strength is a tough watch