Mizoram: Assam Rifles recovers arms and ammunition, 4 held
Four persons arrested by Assam Rifles in connection with recovery of arms and ammunitions

Aizawl: In a major breakthrough, a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID (special branch) of Mizoram police recovered arms and ammunition at Hmuifang in Aizawl district on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, it said.

The recovered arms and ammunition included two Chinese-made 22 AK automatic rifles, four .22 ammunition and two magazines, it said.

The four accused along with the recovered weapons were handed over to the state police for further legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles claimed that the recovery has prevented the loss of precious lives. It stated that the ongoing smuggling of weapons is a major cause of concern for Mizoram. 

