Mizoram Assembly to pass resolution opposing Uniform Civil Code

Aizawl: The Mizoram Assembly is likely to pass a resolution opposing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), an official said.

Home Minister Lalchamliana will move an official resolution opposing the UCC during the upcoming budget session that will commence on February 7, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Last week, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) Legislature party opposed a bid to implement UCC in the country and said that it would take measures to pass a resolution opposing the UCC during the budget session.

Recently, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Upper House that no decision has been taken on implementing the UCC in the country as of now.

In a written reply to a question by Mizoram’s Rajya Sabha member K. Vanlalvena, the Union Law Minister said the government had requested the 21st Law Commission to examine various issues relating to the UCC.

As the term of the 21st Law Commission had ended in 2018, the matter might be taken up by the 22nd Law Commission, he had said.

Also Read | Study of half a million soccer fans shows how group identity shapes behaviour

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









