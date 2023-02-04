Aizawl: Measures would be taken to expedite exploration of oil and gas deposits in different parts of Mizoram, an official said on Friday.

State commerce and industry minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana convened a meeting with officials of Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), ONGC, Oil India Ltd and NHIDCL on Friday to discuss the matter.

The meeting was attended by officials from the state PWD, commerce and industries, and geology and mining departments.

Lalthangliana said that the meeting was called to deliberate matter concerning exploration of gas and oil, which has been halted for several years.

Exploration of oil and gas had begun in Mizoram about two decades ago.

In 2003, the state government and ONGC signed a memorandum of understanding for exploration of oil and gas in Kolasib, Mamit and Aizawl districts.

Exploratory wells were digged at Meidum and Zanlawn in Kolasib district.

Although hydrocarbon deposits were found at Meidum, they were not sub-standard. Exploration had been halted at Zanlawn by the agency in 2020 as it considered futile.

Measures are being taken to dig an exploratory well at Hortoki.

The state government also signed MoU with Oil India in 2007 for exploration of oil and gas exploration in different parts of Aizawl, Serchhip and Hnahthial- district.

Exploratory wells have been already dug at Keifang, Maubuang, Thenzawl and Phulmawi.

A permission to make exploration well between Pangzawl and Thiltlang has been already obtained from DGH.



