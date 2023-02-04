Mizoram 2023: CM Zoramthanga confident MNF will retain power

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister and ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) president Zoramthanga on Friday said his party would retain power in the assembly polls due later this year.

Addressing the party national executive meeting in Aizawl, Chief Minister Zoramthanga said, “We are very optimistic that we will retain power with the help of the almighty and the people. We have 27 very efficient MLAs now, who constantly monitor their constituencies.”

The chief minister claimed that his government has no bad reputation in connection with corruption and other issues.

“Despite the COVID-19 crisis, we have made massive efforts in implementing various development projects across the state and people know our work very well,” he said.

Citing that fiscal mismanagement remained the main criticism of his ministry, Zoramthanga said his government has been financially paralysed as it did not receive its share amounting to over Rs 3,000 from the Centre due to the pandemic.

“Looking at the strength of our opponents, we are confident that we will retain power,” he said.

He said Congress’ wave has already waned both at the Centre and the state and the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), on the other hand, has no more guts to preach things it had preached when it was established.



