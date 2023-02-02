Guwahati: The Serchipp Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles recovered 740 bags of illegal areca nuts worth Rs 18.5 lakh in general area Chhungte, Champhai and apprehended seven individuals on January 30, 2023.
The operation was carried out by a combined team of Assam Rifles and Police Department, Champhai based on specific information.
The seized consignment and apprehended individuals were handed over to Custom department, Champhai on 31 January 2023 for further legal proceedings.
