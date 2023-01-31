Mizo National Front slams Centre's move to implement UCC

Aizawl: Mizo National Front (MNF) Legislature party on Monday disapproved the Centre’s move to implement Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country, a leader said.

The meeting of the MNF legislature party chaired by chief minister Zoramthanga agreed that steps be taken to pass a resolution opposing the UCC during the coming budget session, which commences on February 7, he said.

The meeting also unanimously chose Lawngtlai east assembly constituency MLA H. Biakzauva as a contender for assembly deputy speaker.

Election to the deputy speaker will be held on February 8 soon after a discussion on the motion of thanks on the governor address.

The meeting said that monetary assistance of Rs. 25,000 each to has been provided to 60,000 families under the state’s flagship programme Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) as the first instalment.

Money has also been sanctioned for the second instalment.

The meeting further mentioned that thousands of families would be provided assistance in the second and third phases during the next fiscal 2023-24 besides the 60,000 beneficiaries.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling MNF, which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

Under this policy, the government was initially planning to provide monetary assistance to the tune of not less than Rs. 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development and the economic uplift of household families.

