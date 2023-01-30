Aizawl: A 33-year-old Myanmar national was arrested in Champhai for possessing heroin worth Rs. 1.39 crore, police said.
The accused has been identified as Lalthawmluaia, a resident of Sindihai in Myanmar, they said.
279 grams of heroin concealed in 22 soap cases was recovered from the accused by Champhai police at Khankawn police check gate on Friday, police said.
The accused was booked under relevant sections of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the foreigner act, they said.
