Budget session of Mizoram Assembly from Feb 7 to March 13

Aizawl: The Budget session of Mizoram Assembly will be held from February 7 to March 13, Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said on Saturday.

The budget session will start with the customary address by Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on February 7.

Sailo told PTI that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) decided that Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who also holds the Finance portfolio, will present the state annual budget on February 13.

Election to the post of Deputy Speaker will be held on the second day after deliberation of motion of thanks on the governor’s address, he said.

Election of deputy speaker was necessitated by the resignation of Lalrinawma as deputy speaker and his subsequent induction as a minister in Zoramthanga’s cabinet in December last year.

According to Sailo, the assembly secretariat has so far received more than 800 starred questions, 200 unstarred questions, a government bill and several papers to be tabled during the budget session.

When asked about former minister and sitting MLA Dr K Beichhua, who was recently expelled from the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Sailo said he would discuss with the MLA on his choice of bench where he will sit.

In the present 40-member assembly, the ruling MNF has 28 members, while main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6 members, Congress 5 and BJP 1.

