Aizawl: An Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Chief Minister Zoramthanga, who was appointed to enjoy a monthly honorarium of Rs 1 by the Mizoram government, has resigned from his post.

Rosangzuala, who is also adviser to the CM and to the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), submitted his resignation letter to the chief minister on Wednesday citing a family matter.

The MNF leader said he could no longer hold the post as he wanted to concentrate and look after his family.

“I can no longer manage or sustain with Rs 1 due to family burden. I submitted the resignation letter after consulting with the CM,” he said.

The leader said that his family burden has increased after his lone brother died in December last year and he has to look after his brother’s children too.

He said, “Because of holding an important post in the government, I hardly get time for my family. I will be busy with my official work as assembly polls are due in the latter part of this year,” he said.

Rosangzuala, however, has ruled out any difference with the chief minister and internal squabble within the party.

“There is no difference between me and chief minister Zoramthanga. We are very close. My resignation is neither due to any party squabble,” he said, adding that he would remain as an ordinary member of the MNF.

The MNF leader said he had verbally requested the chief minister on two occasions last year that he would resign from his positions to which Zoramthanga declined.

Rosangzuala was appointed as OSD to the chief minister in September 2021.

He enjoyed the rank of ‘secretary’ under the state government and drew an honorarium of Rs 1 in a month.

The state government has drawn flak over the appointment from Oppositions, including the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Congress.

