Aizawl: Mizoram Police seized heroin worth Rs 4.1 crore in two separate operations in the state and arrested six persons in connection with the seizures, an official said on Monday.
Acting on specific input, a police team intercepted a truck carrying empty LPG cylinders at Vairengte police station junction in Kolasib district near Assam border on Saturday, the official said.
On thorough checking, 625 gm of heroin worth Rs 3.4 crore was seized from the vehicle, which was heading towards Assam.
The contraband was packed in 50 soap cases and was concealed in an empty gas cylinder, he said.
The driver of the vehicle, a resident of Sonai in Assam’s Chachar district, had been arrested in connection with the seizure, he said.
In another operation, Assam Rifles and special narcotics squad of the state police seized 140 gm of heroin worth Rs 70 lakh at Zonuam area in Aizawl on Sunday.
Five people had been arrested for possessing the contraband, the official said.
Also read: Over 90 fossil nests belonging to India’s largest dinosaurs uncovered
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Financial awareness in Mizoram low despite high literacy: RBI study
- No ‘Mahabharat’ between govt, judiciary as is being projected: Rijiju
- Assam: Non-gazetted injured cops to be exempted from promotion-related course
- Learning loss and COVID: How we can stop losing teachers
- Assam: Authorities ‘forget’ Netaji’s anniv in Cachar office, journos step in
- Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 4.1 crore seized, 6 persons arrested