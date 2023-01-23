Mizoram's Lunglei fire station bags central award for 'excellent service'

New Delhi: The Lunglei Fire Station in Mizoram has been selected for a central award for its excellent work in disaster management in the institutional category, the Union Home Ministry announced on Monday.

The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority has also been selected.



The Narendra Modi government has instituted an annual award, called Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

For 2023, the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station (LFS) in Mizoram have been selected for the award in the institutional category, according to a statement issued by the home ministry said.

The award is announced every year on January 23 on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in the case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in the case of an individual.

Under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the country has significantly improved its disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in a significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities.

For the award for 2023, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2022.

As many as 274 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals, the statement said.

The Lunglei Fire Station was selected as it responded efficiently and effectively to a massive forest fire which was reported on April 24, 2021, in the uninhabited forest areas that surrounded Lunglei town and spread to more than 10 village council areas.

The Lunglei Fire Station personnel assisted by locals worked continuously for more than 32 hours during which they motivated and provided on-the-spot training to residents.

Due to the valiant, brazen and prompt efforts of fire and emergency staff in putting out the flames, there was no loss of life and property and the spread of fire to other parts of the state was prevented, the statement said.

