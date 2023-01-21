Mizoram study group to collect information on border areas

Aizawl: The Mizoram government has formed a study group headed by an expert from Mizoram University (MZU) to study and collect relevant information on its claimed border areas to be furnished to the Assam government, an official statement said on Friday.

The study group was the follow-up of a decision made during the border talks between Mizoram and Assam held in Guwahati in November last year.

The meeting of a boundary committee, chaired by Home Minister Lalchamliana on Friday, appointed Prof. J. Doungel, a political science teacher from MZU, as the study group’s convener, while home joint secretary Lalthiamsanga was appointed member secretary, the official statement said.

The study group will study and collect the list of villages, their areas, geospatial extent, ethnicity of the people, and other relevant information to support its claim on the state’s boundary.

During the border talks held on November 17 last year, both states had decided that Mizoram will furnish the list of villages, their areas, geospatial extent, and ethnicity of the people, and other relevant information within three months to support its claim, which can be examined by setting up regional committees from both sides to arrive at an amicable resolution to the vexed border issues.

The boundary committee involving political parties and other stakeholders was formed by the government after the violent clash in July 2021.

It is the highest authority on issues related to the Mizoram-Assam boundary.

The meeting also decided that other members will also be appointed to the study group along with the members from land revenue and settlement, environment, forest & climate change departments and Mizoram Remote Sensing Application Centre (MIRSAC).

Lalchamliana said that Mizoram is firm on the inner line reserved forest notified in 1875 as its boundary.

Mizoram shares a 164.6 km long border with Assam.

The border dispute between the two states is a long-standing issue that has remained unresolved for decades.

The border dispute turned ugly on July 26, 2021, when police forces of both states exchanged fire leading to the death of six policemen and a civilian from Assam.

