Aizawl: Towards the end of 2022, a new chapter was written in the history of Mizoram in the Sakawrtuichhun locality. For the first time ever, Rebecca Lalruatkimi, a single woman, was elected as the branch president of the Young Mizo Association (YMA).
With this, Lalruatkimi became only the second woman president of a YMA unit. In 2010, Teresa Rothangpuii was elected as a YMA president of Sairang locality, becoming the first woman YMA president. Lalruatkimi is the second woman president and the first single woman elected for this post.
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Nagaland: Ahead of polls, Dimapur DC warns of election-duty lapses
- Charge sheet not ‘public document’, cannot be put in public domain: SC
- 32 years after complaint, man gets 6 months jail for selling adulterated milk
- Shillong Teer Result today: Check winners of Shillong Teer for January 20
- Assam govt committed to protect cultural heritage of all ethnic groups: CM
- 56 incidents of stone pelting on trains reported under NFR in 2022