Aizawl: Towards the end of 2022, a new chapter was written in the history of Mizoram in the Sakawrtuichhun locality. For the first time ever, Rebecca Lalruatkimi, a single woman, was elected as the branch president of the Young Mizo Association (YMA).

With this, Lalruatkimi became only the second woman president of a YMA unit. In 2010, Teresa Rothangpuii was elected as a YMA president of Sairang locality, becoming the first woman YMA president. Lalruatkimi is the second woman president and the first single woman elected for this post.

