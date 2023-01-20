Mizoram: Civil society bodies urge Centre safeguard country's territory

Aizawl: The NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), a conglomerate of five major civil society organisations and student bodies, has urged the Centre to defend its citizens and safeguard the country’s territory, a leader said on Friday.

The committee wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday urging the Centre to protect the Indian citizens living along the Indo-Myanmar border and prevent any military intrusion from the neighbouring country.

The letter came in the wake of the alleged intrusion of Myanmar combat jets into Indian airspace and the dropping of a shell on the country’s territory during a Myanmar airstrike on an insurgent camp on the Indo-Myanmar border recently.

The NGOCC said that Myanmar combat jets reportedly flew over India and dropped a bomb on Mizoram territory during an aerial strike on pro-democracy forces on January 10, causing panic among the locals living along the international border.

“We condemn this rogue modus operandi of the Myanmar Tatmadaw for not confining its operation within its own land and using the Indian side of Mizoram for suppressing pro-democracy forces in Myanmar, which causes security threats and damage of property to innocent Indian civilians inhabiting the Indo-Myanmar border areas of Mizoram,” the letter said.

“We consider this as an act of disrespect and direct challenge to the sovereignty of India and violation of human rights of Indian citizens in general and Mizo people in particular, ” the letter added.

The committee urged the Centre to speak in defence of its citizens and protect the country’s territory from potential foreign military intrusion.

Among others, the committee also urged the Centre to prevent any future bombing of innocent citizens along the Indo- Myanmar border, human rights violations by the Myanmar Army and take measures to restore peace and democracy in the neighbouring country.

The Myanmar Army dropped bombs targeting Camp Victoria, the military headquarters of Chin National Army (CNA), an ethnic insurgent group in Myanmar, on January 10 and 11.

At least five CNA cadres and 15 others were killed in the aerial strikes.

The militants’ camp is located about 10 km from Farkawn village in east Mizoram’s Champhai district.

In his report submitted to the state home department on January 13, Champhai Deputy commissioner James Lalrinchhana stated, “One of the bombs or its shrapnel fell in the Tiau river, which divides the two countries and runs along the international border.”

James has also said that they did not find any crack on the Mizoram side that could indicate a massive or main explosion.

He also said that fragments of shrapnel were found in the river bed.

