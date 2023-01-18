Three held with heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore in Aizawl

Aizawl: At least three persons were apprehended here after heroin worth Rs 2.5 crore was seized from their possession, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Wednesday.
Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles and state excise and narcotics department officials carried out a joint operation at Aizawl’s Bawngkawn area on Tuesday and seized 503 gm of heroin from the possession of the three accused, the statement said.
The seized heroin was concealed in 40 soap cases, it said.
The three accused and the seized contraband worth Rs 2.51 crore were handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal actions, the statement added.
