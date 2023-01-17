Aizawl: Forty-three people, including six females, died in Mizoram due to drug abuse last year, a fall of 8.5% compared to the previous year’s record.

According to the state excise and narcotics department data, 47 people died due to drugs in 2021. So far, three people have died due to complications caused by drug abuse in the current year (January 1-16). The state registered a declining trend in drug-related deaths in 2020, and 67 people died that year.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Most of the victims over the last three years died mainly due to heroin, a senior official of the department said.

The northeastern state registered the first drug-related death due to heroin in 1984. Since then, 1,736 people, including 207 females, have died from drug abuse. According to the official, Spasmo-proxyvon or Parvon spas was the killer drug until 2005, when heroin took over. The official data also showed most drug-related deaths were reported in 2004, during which 143 people, including 21 females died, followed by 139 in 2000.

Over the last 10 years, 429 people, including 79 females, have been killed due to abuse of heroin and other drugs. Mizoram is sandwiched between Myanmar and Bangladesh, with which it shares an 828- km long international border. Most of the drugs, especially heroin, were smuggled from Myanmar.

State law enforcement agencies, security forces and civil society organisations have been making massive efforts to curb the menace.

Even though huge quantities of drugs, especially heroin, were seized by law enforcement agencies and security forces last year, seizure data is yet to be compiled, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also Read | Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 1.31 cr seized near Myanmar border

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









