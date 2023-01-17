AIZAWL: Acting on specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles and Mizoram’s excise and narcotics department recovered 263.4 grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.31 crore in Champhai district near the Myanmar border on Monday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Two persons were apprehended for possessing the contraband during the joint operation in the Mualkawi area on Champhai-Zokhawthar road, the statement said.

The contraband was concealed in 21 soap cases, it said.

The two accused and the seized consignment were handed over to the excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings on the same day, it added.

An official of the Assam Rifles also said that the seized heroin was believed to be smuggled from Myanmar.

