Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday claimed that his Mizo National Front (MNF) will win the next Assembly polls.

Elections to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly are due in the later part of this year. In the present assembly, the MNF has 28 members, while the main opposition party Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) has 6, Congress-5 and BJP -1.

“We have two-third members (legislators) in the present assembly. There are no other good contenders to defeat our MLAs. With more assistance under the state flagship programme – Socio-Economic Development Policy (SEDP) and development schemes coming in, we have more advantages to retain power…,” Zoramthanga said while addressing a function at the MNF office here.

He said that more than one lakh families, including those which have already received assistance, would receive financial assistance under the SEDP before the assembly polls.

The SEDP is the flagship programme of the ruling MNF, which aims at bringing sustainable development by accelerating progress in key sectors through exploration and judicious use of resources and maintaining equality and equity among the citizens.

Under this policy, the government was initially planning to provide monetary assistance to the tune of not less than Rs 3 lakh to beneficiaries to start projects (trades) of their choice for sustainable development and the economic uplift of household families.

Since August last year, the Zoramthanga government has been providing monetary assistance amounting to Rs 25,000 to 60,000 families under the flagship programme.

Although the MNF is a member of BJP led North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) and an ally of the NDA at the Centre, the party does not have any tie-up with the BJP in the state.

