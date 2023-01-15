Drugs worth over Rs 12 crore seized in Mizoram, 4 arrested

Aizawl: Mizoram police and Assam Rifles seized heroin and other drugs worth over Rs. 12 crores and arrested four people at two separate locations in Aizawl, an official said on Sunday.

Acting on specific input, a combined team of Assam Rifles and CID special branch of state police in Aizawl conducted a joint operation at the Thuampui area in the northern part of Aizawl on Sunday, the official said.

98,000 tablets of Triprolidine HCL and Pseudoephedrine worth Rs. 9.8 crore were recovered from the possession of two peddlers during the joint operation, he said.

of Lunglei Venghlun. Preliminary investigation reveals that the consignment was bound for Myanmar. Both arrested and further investigation is in progress to ascertain forward/ backward linkages. #DrugsFreeMizoram#SayNoToDrugs #BeOurEyesAndEars #MizoramPolice4U — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) January 15, 2023

In another seizure, state police intercepted a vehicle (bolero) at Bawngkawn-Sairang junction in Aizawl on Saturday and recovered 501 grams of heroin from the vehicle, he said.

The seized heroin were concealed in 40 soap cases.

Quick successes in huge seizures of #Narcotics in rapid succession, in our #WarOnDrugs. Acting on a reliable input, yesterday afternoon, #VaivakawnPS team intercepted one vehicle (Bolero) and seized 501 grams (40 soap cases) of heroin, valued over ₹ 2.5 Crores in international pic.twitter.com/qUg8RtqJet — mizorampolice (@mizorampolice) January 15, 2023

Two persons, one of them a woman, both from south Mizoram’s Lunglei town, were arrested for possessing contraband worth Rs. 2.5 crore, he said.

All the four accused arrested on Saturday and Sunday was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he said.

