Aizawl: Personnel of Assam Rifles and Customs officials recovered and seized foreign cigarettes worth Rs. 5.2 lakh at Zokhawthar village on the Indo-Myanmar border on Thursday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on specific information, the Assam Rifles carried out the operation jointly with the Customs department, the statement said.

The Assam Rifles team recovered the consignment which was dumped in the general area of Zokhawthar, it said.

The contraband worth around Rs. 5.2 lakh was handed over to the Customs department for further legal proceedings, the statement said.

