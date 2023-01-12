Aizawl: A group of scribe and public relations officers from Sikkim on Thursday interacted with members of the Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA), the lone scribe body in the state.
The media team led by Dependra Sharma, a district information officer of the Sikkim government, visited the Aizawl Press Club or office of MJA headquarters, shared about their state and exchanged gifts with the Mizo scribes as a goodwill gesture.
They were accorded a warm welcome by the MJA members.
EASTMOJO PREMIUM
Help sustain honest journalism.
The Sikkim scribes also paid a visit to Mizoram’s Information and Public Relations department office here and held interaction with state information officials.
The media team comprising 15 journalists and 5 information officers is on a five-day media workshop in Aizawl.
The short-term course in media and communication was inaugurated by Mizoram’s lone Lok Sabha member C. Lalrosanga at the North Eastern regional campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) at Tanhril in the western outskirts of Aizawl on Monday.
The media workshop will conclude on Friday.
Also Read | Mizoram Governor summons Budget session from February 7
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- 20,000 youths trained under Skill India in Meghalaya: Minister
- India expected to become USD 7 trillion economy in seven years: CEA
- Sikkim media team visits Mizoram Journalists’ Association office
- Dacoit killed in police encounter in Assam
- ‘Rally of Nagaland’ final round flagged off in Kohima
- Meghalaya 2023: Two TMC MLAs join ruling party NPP