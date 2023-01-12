Aizawl: Mizoram Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Thursday summoned a budget session of Mizoram assembly to be commenced from February 7, a senior official of the state assembly said.
Assembly commissioner and secretary Lalhmahruaia Zote said a detailed programme of the budget session would be chalked out by the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).
The BAC meeting will be chaired by assembly speaker Lalrinliana Sailo and it will be held soon, he said.
