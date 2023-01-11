Aizawl: Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Lalsawta on Tuesday said his party would return to power in the next assembly polls due in the later part of this year.

Addressing a function at the party office here, Lalsawta said, “There is general assumption that Congress party can’t win election and come back to power in Mizoram because the party is no more in power at the Centre. We will come back to power in the upcoming assembly.”

He said the Congress will depend on the strength of the above (almighty) unlike other parties, which rely on money power.

He said the party would prioritise power generation (electricity) if it comes to power. Among others, the party would also focus on legal trade with neighbouring states and countries, he said.

