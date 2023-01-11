Mizoram: CM inaugurates two projects under PMJVK scheme

Aizawl: Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday inaugurated two projects under Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK) and a football academy centre in western Mizoram’s Mamit, the lone aspiration district in the state, bordering Tripura and Bangladesh.

The CM inaugurated a Rs. 549.91 lahks synthetic turf football ground and a football academy centre, which was constructed at the cost of Rs. 80 lahks under the joint venture of Mizoram State Sports Council and TATA Trusts at Kawrthah village, about 40 km from the district headquarters of Mamit. The synthetic turf football ground is part of the residential school project under the PMJVK scheme.

Zoramthanga also inaugurated the Laldenga synthetic turf football ground, which was constructed at the cost of Rs. 532.50 lakh under the PMJVK scheme at Tuidam village in the same district.

Inaugurating the projects, Zoramthanga said the state government is making massive efforts to upgrade football grounds in the state with funds earmarked by the Centre for such projects even though many important projects have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that Mamit district is gradually witnessing development in various fields.

“Development is currently taking place in the western part of the state and will continue to do so in the future,” Zoramthanga said.

The chief minister said the state government is also making efforts to ensure that football academy centres, which are being constructed jointly with TATA Trusts, yield good results.

He expressed hope that the projects would benefit the young in many ways.

Laying emphasis on the importance of good health, Zoramthanga said that drugs and alcohol, which have greatly impacted the health of youngsters, should be fought on a war footing.

Sports minister Robert Romawia Royte and area constituency MLA Lalrindika Ralte of Congress also graced the inaugural functions.

According to official sources, the Mizoram government received an administrative approval of Rs. 3,286.34 lakh for the construction of a residential school at Kawrthah under the PMJVK scheme in 2019-2020.

The Centre has sanctioned Rs. Rs. 549.91 lahks for the artificial turf ground as part of the project, the sources said.

The Centre also sanctioned Rs. 532.50 lahks for the construction of the Laldenga Astro turf football ground at Tuidam, it said.

Officials also said that Mizoram State Sports Council in collaboration with TATA Trusts has set up a grassroots football academy to promote grassroots football in the state.

60 training centres are being set up across the state under the joint football academy for a one-year period, they said.

