Mizoram: 3 arrested with heroin worth Rs 55 lakh in Serchhip

Aizawl: Three people were arrested with heroin worth Rs 55 lakh from Serchhip town in Mizoram, police said on Wednesday.



Acting on a tip-off, 44.10 grams of heroin was seized from a car on Tuesday night. The heroin was concealed in four soap cases, they said.

The driver of the car and his female friend, both from Champhai town, were arrested for possessing heroin worth Rs 22 lakh, they added.

After interrogating the two accused, a suspected peddler was arrested from the area with 67.9 gram of heroin worth Rs 33 lakh, police said.

The three people were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, they said.

