Aizawl: Mizoram police has been grilling a top leader of Hmar militant group, who was arrested by Assam police recently near Silchar, a senior police officer said.

Lalhmingthang Sanate, who headed a faction of Hmar People’s Convention (Democrat) or HPC (D), was taken to Kolasib from Assam police on January 2 for questioning, Kolasib Superintendent of Police (SP) Vanlalfaka Ralte said.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Ralte said the militant leader was involved in several criminal cases, including extortions, in Mizoram.

Sanate is currently in the custody of Mizoram police in Kolasib and will be handed over to Assam police very soon, Ralte said.

Sanate (52) was arrested by Assam police on December 24 from the Fulertal area in Assam’s Chachar district. He is the president of the breakaway faction of HPC (D), which is active in Cachar and Manipur.

The faction is also involved in criminal cases, including extortion, in Mizoram.

Police said the militant group in December had also demanded extortion from Hmar-dominated villages in the northeastern part of Mizoram bordering Manipur.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Sanate-led HPC (D) was formed after its parent group -Hmar People’s Convention- (HPC) signed a peace accord with the Mizoram government in 1994, which resulted in the birth of a development council for the Hmar people.

The HPC (D), which demanded an autonomous district council under the sixth schedule, was not satisfied with the peace accord.

However, the group was split into two in 2011. While one group is headed by Sanate, the other faction is by H. Zosangbera.

H. Zosangbera faction of HPC(D) signed an accord with the Mizoram government in April 2018, which resulted in the birth of Sinlung Hills Council (SHC) under a separate act.

Although ADC remained its primary demand, Sanate’s group is not very active in Mizoram.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Also read | Mizoram: Senior pastor fleeing B’desh dies of hunger following BSF blockade

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









