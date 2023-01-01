Mizoram to host G20 meeting in March

Aizawl: Mizoram will host a G20 meeting here in March next year and the state government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the event, a senior official said on Saturday.

The panel under the chairmanship of Home Commissioner H Lalengmawia will supervise and monitor all arrangements for the meeting, to be held on March 2, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma said.

Various sub-committees have also been set up for the “milestone” event, she said.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The next G20 Leaders’ Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

