AIZAWL: Mizoram chief secretary Renu Sharma on Thursday chaired a meeting of health officials to review Covid-19 situation in the state.

The meeting observed that there is no necessity to put restrictions and go ahead with normal life as the state has not reported any case of a new Covid-19 variant (BF. 7).

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

Mizoram has not reported any Covid-19 cases for 17 consecutive days since December 13.

The meeting also reviewed the mock drill conducted in all 11 districts in view of the possible spread of BF. 7.

Although there is no need to panic and the necessity to impose lockdown restrictions, the meeting said strict adherence should be given to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour as travellers can come from BF. 7 infected states or countries.

Wearing a face mask, social distancing and washing hands should be strictly maintained, the meeting said.

The state has so far 2,38,964 COVID-19-positive cases of which 726 have succumbed to the infection.

ADVERTISEMENT CONTINUE READING BELOW

More than 19.9 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Also read | Tribute to NE: ‘Ashtalakshmi’ features in GoI’s official calendar

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Trending Stories









