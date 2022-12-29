Explainer: Why and how are 16 rivers at risk in Mizoram

An upcoming dam project threatens not just the forests of Mizoram, but also over a dozen rivers. And according to the latest government report, Mizoram has witnessed the highest rates of desertification in the nation. Why, then, is the state government so uninterested in defending the forests, and what lies ahead?

Where is the Riverine forest area?

The forest within half a mile on either side of 16 rivers in Mizoram comes under the Riverine Reserved Forest (RRF) area. No one can own land in these areas and any developmental works are banned. According to the......