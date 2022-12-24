The capital city of Aizawl is a wonder in itself, with lights illuminating the hills and valleys each night, making it look like a giant Christmas tree. However, during the festive season, it gets even brighter and merrier.

The government plans a prize for the best-decorated locality and the youth volunteer together to decorate their square. The locality squares are lit up with a unique theme each year, sometimes it’s angels watching the streets and sometimes it’s Christmas bells dangling in the sky. With decorations halted for two years in 2020 and 2021, due to the pandemic, the streets are aglow with light and merriment this year.

EastMojo spoke to Lalremruata Chhangte, the convener of this year’s Christmas decorations in the locality of Tuikhahtlang, the most visited locality each year due to their attractive decorations, “The youth came together and volunteered for a few hours each day for around three weeks. We discussed the design beforehand but improvised on the spot with available materials and space. All our efforts are worth it when we see the happy faces of people smiling as they pose near the decorations,” he said.

The decorations at Tuikhuahtlang were done using recycled materials to minimize the cost and ensure an environmentally friendly design. The top 20 localities with the best decorations will receive Rs 50,000 each from the Aizawl Municipal Council.

The most ‘bright’ graveyards

It is not only the streets that are lit up during Christmas in Aizawl, a visit to the locality graveyards presents a unique sight. Each year, families that lost their dear ones visit the cemetery and decorate their loved one’s graves with wreaths and bouquets during Christmas. East Mojo spoke to Thanmawii and V Mankunga from the locality of Dawrpui, who have been visiting and decorating their daughter’s grave every year for the past twenty years.

Eighty-year-old Thanmawii said she would not miss a year of decorations, “Decorating my daughter’s grave is a way of showing that she is still loved and we remember her in this time of festivity and cheer. Though years have passed, we continue to wish that she was with us and she still lives in our hearts. That is why we decorate her grave because it is the only thing we can do for her now.”

Food, food and more food!

While sights are important, good food is the highlight of any trip. Mizoram is a haven for those who love various versions and variations of Chinese cuisine. On every street corner, you will find noodles and momos prepared in the local style with minimal masala or oil. Bakeries filled with Christmas cakes and goodies can also be found in abundance.

However, if you want to snack like a local, visit the main market area in Dawrpui Bara Bazar and head to one of the local eateries which will have two to three tables and a limited but scrumptious menu of paratha and chhangban (Mizo sticky rice) combination and chow sa tui leih (boiled noodles flavoured with curry).

