Aizawl: BJP Chakma district Monday said it endorsed the imposition of a Governor’s rule in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).

The party on Monday held a public rally at Kamalanagar, the council headquarters in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

Around 300 party workers, including party leader and lone BJP MLA Dr. BD Chakma and former minister BJP national council member Nirupam Chakma, attended the rally.

Addressing the rally, BD Chakma expressed happiness and thanked the governor for imposing Governor’s rule in the CADC.

Mr. Chakma lauded the governor as taking appropriate action to bring an end to the political instability in the CADC, which has become a common phenomenon in the present term.

He further said that the governor had also earlier recommended imposition of the governor’s rule when Buddha Lila Chakma staked his claimed to become the fifth Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the present council.

The governor had to accede to the Council of Ministers and decided not to impose the governor’s rule, he said.

“But the CADC’s 20 MNF MDCs did not understand the last warning as indication from the Governor. And now the CADC’s MNF MDCs should blame themselves rather playing the blame game to others,” Mr. Chakma said.

Nirupam Chakma also appreciated and thanked the Governor’s timely action to address the constant political crisis in the present council and also the action taken based on the One man Inquiry Commission’s report constituted under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lawngtlai District as the Caretaker of CADC will definitely look into whatever irregularities were committed by the successive Executive Committees of CADC and will also take some corrective measures for the welfare of the council, he said.

On Friday, Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati imposed governor’s rule in the Chakma council due to political instability leading to constant change in administration.

