Aizawl: BJP Chakma district Monday said it endorsed the imposition of a Governor’s rule in Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC).
The party on Monday held a public rally at Kamalanagar, the council headquarters in south Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.
Around 300 party workers, including party leader and lone BJP MLA Dr. BD Chakma and former minister BJP national council member Nirupam Chakma, attended the rally.
Addressing the rally, BD Chakma expressed happiness and thanked the governor for imposing Governor’s rule in the CADC.
Mr. Chakma lauded the governor as taking appropriate action to bring an end to the political instability in the CADC, which has become a common phenomenon in the present term.
He further said that the governor had also earlier recommended imposition of the governor’s rule when Buddha Lila Chakma staked his claimed to become the fifth Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the present council.
The governor had to accede to the Council of Ministers and decided not to impose the governor’s rule, he said.
“But the CADC’s 20 MNF MDCs did not understand the last warning as indication from the Governor. And now the CADC’s MNF MDCs should blame themselves rather playing the blame game to others,” Mr. Chakma said.
Nirupam Chakma also appreciated and thanked the Governor’s timely action to address the constant political crisis in the present council and also the action taken based on the One man Inquiry Commission’s report constituted under Paragraph 14 of the Sixth Schedule.
Dear Reader,
Over the past four years, EastMojo revolutionised the coverage of Northeast India through our sharp, impactful, and unbiased coverage. And we are not saying this: you, our readers, say so about us. Thanks to you, we have become Northeast India’s largest, independent, multimedia digital news platform.
Now, we need your help to sustain what you started.
We are fiercely protective of our ‘independent’ status and would like to remain so: it helps us provide quality journalism free from biases and agenda. From travelling to the remotest regions to cover various issues to paying local reporters honest wages to encourage them, we spend our money on where it matters.
Now, we seek your support in remaining truly independent, unbiased, and objective. We want to show the world that it is possible to cover issues that matter to the people without asking for corporate and/or government support. We can do it without them; we cannot do it without you.
Support independent journalism, subscribe to EastMojo.
Thank you,
Karma Paljor
Editor-in-Chief, eastmojo.com
The Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Lawngtlai District as the Caretaker of CADC will definitely look into whatever irregularities were committed by the successive Executive Committees of CADC and will also take some corrective measures for the welfare of the council, he said.
On Friday, Mizoram governor Hari Babu Kambhampati imposed governor’s rule in the Chakma council due to political instability leading to constant change in administration.
Also Read | What would it take for Mizoram to be a top tourist destination? A lot
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
- Giving up not an option, says Arunachal Bishop on Ruby Jubilee
- Uproar in Assam Assembly over high rate of crime against women
- Mizoram: BJP Chakma district welcomes Governor’s rule in CADC
- No breakthrough in peace talks before Christmas: Nagaland CM
- Tripura CM urges people to vote for BJP to fight ‘divisive forces’
- Mizoram: CM expands cabinet, inducts four new ministers