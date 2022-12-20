Over the past month or so, farmers in North Mizoram have been protesting against the rampant smuggling of areca nuts from Myanmar, which has severely crippled local farmers and left them with an uncertain future. While the government has claimed that it is working towards curbing smuggling activities, data released by the Mizoram Police show that the farmers’ protest is not in vain.

On November 30, 2022, the Mizoram Police released a statement, which revealed the seizure of 4,524 bags of smuggled areca nuts in 2022. Eight people have been booked......