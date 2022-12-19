AIZAWL: Lalrinawma (49), who resigned as Deputy Speaker of the Mizoram Assembly on Thursday, would be sworn-in as a minister on Tuesday, an official said.

State governor Hari Babu Kambhampati would administer the oath of office to Lalrinawma during a swearing-in ceremony to be held at Raj Bhavan here, the official said.

He said that Lalrinawma is likely to be given the portfolios of K. Beichhua, who resigned as minister on December 13.

Beichhua, who held excise and narcotics, veterinary, social welfare and sericulture, before his resignation, had said that he was told to resign by chief minister Zoramthanga as he wanted to reshuffle the cabinet and portfolios.

The political impasse in Mara Autonomous District Council (MADC) in south Mizoram’s Siaha from where Beichhua was elected in the last assembly polls, is believed to be the main reason leading to his resignation.

On November 25, the Mizo National Front (MNF)-Congress coalition government in MADC was voted out of power when three MNF district council members supported BJP, which has 12 members in the 25-member council.

The governor is yet to approve the new government in MADC.

Beichhua’s resignation was accepted by the governor on December 13 itself and his portfolios were allocated to the chief minister till further order.

