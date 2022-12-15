Mizoram: Cong chief Lalsawta blames MNF govt for state's poor finances

AIZAWL: Mizoram’s opposition Congress president Lalsawta on Thursday blamed the Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by Chief Minister Zoramthanga for allegedly failing in fiscal management and bringing good governance in the state.

“Mizoram now is like without a government. It seems that people have no more faith in the present government and are taking the governance into their hands. The current situation is highly regrettable,” Lalsawta told a news conference here.

He accused the MNF of failing in fiscal management, which according to him, was due to ignorance of the process of financial transactions in the country after the Planning Commission was replaced by NITI Aayog.

He alleged that several projects could not be executed and assets not able to be created as the state government failed to meet its matching share on several occasions.

The Congress president also urged politicians and the general public not to exercise money power in the next assembly polls slated for next year.

