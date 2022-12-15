Aizawl: A special court on Thursday sentenced two former engineers-in-chief of the state Public Works Department (PWD) to undergo imprisonment in a graft case.

Special judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) HTC Lalrinchhana convicted Liansanga and Lianchungnunga, both retired PWD engineer-in-chiefs in connection with the construction of Serkhan – Bagha Road.

While Liansanga has been sentenced to undergo 5 years imprisonment besides Rs. 40 lakh fine, Lianchungnunga was slapped with 4 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 20 lakh.

The special court has so far convicted 19 people in five graft cases during the current year.

